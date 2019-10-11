Nats’ Aníbal Sánchez working on no-hitter in Game 1 of NLCS

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Washington Nationals right-hander Aníbal Sánchez has not allowed a hit through six innings of Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sánchez retired his first 10 batters before Kolten Wong walked in the fourth for St. Louis' first baserunner. He stole second and went to third on catcher Yan Gomes' throwing error, but Marcell Ozuna fouled out to end the inning.

Pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, but Sánchez retired Dexter Fowler and Wong to end the inning.

Sánchez struck out five in the first six innings of his ninth career postseason start. He has thrown 75 pitches.

The 35-year-old Sánchez pitched a no-hitter as a rookie with the Florida Marlins in 2006. He also threw six hitless innings in the opener of the 2013 AL Championship Series for Detroit against Boston but was pulled after 116 pitches. The Tigers bullpen finished a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory.

Washington led 1-0 on Gomes' two-out RBI double off Miles Mikolas in the second inning Friday night.