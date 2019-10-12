O’Brien, Jackson lead Colorado State over New Mexico 35-21

Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) throws a pass intended for wide receiver Warren Jackson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. AP Photo

Patrick O'Brien and Warren Jackson had career nights as Colorado State beat New Mexico 35-21 on Friday night.

O'Brien threw for a career-high 420 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson, who was coming from a two-game absence after a separated shoulder, had nine catches for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns.

"Guys are making plays and running down the field scoring touchdowns," O'Brien said. "It's a big stat day for me but it's just nice to see our hard work playing off and guys making plays when we need them."

Dane Wright added 105 yards receiving for the Rams (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West), who ended a four-game losing streak.

Bryson Carroll had 193 yards rushing for the Lobos (2-3, 0-2), who lost a third straight game.

The Rams jumped out to the early lead on a 42-yard touchdown catch by Trey McBride, but New Mexico scored the next two touchdowns, one coming after Carroll went 56 yards before dropping the ball untouched on the 1-yard line.

"We saw snatches of really some good things," New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. "Some really spectacular individual performances. Bryson Carroll played like we hoped he would be, stepped up with what he had in the past with that explosive quick kind of running back."

Colorado State responded with Jackson's 87-yard touchdown reception, a jump ball in one-on-one coverage.

It was something Rams receivers coach Joe Cox said was a possibility.

"Coach Cox said any the ball in the air, it's your ball," Jackson said "It was something I can do on this particular play right away and I did. I'm a lot taller. I'm 6-6, so I would hope so. That's definitely the mentality that coach Cox preaches."

Having Jackson back was a boon to the entire offense, O'Brien said.

"Your eyes kind of open up a little bit," he said of seeing Jackson in man coverage. "When you get a one-on-one match up with a guy like that; he's 6-6. Not many (defensive backs) are that tall. You just give him a chance. He'll go out there and make a play. Having him back this week definitely helped a lot."

Jackson was a difference maker, Davie said.

"That's a different football team when No. 9 (Jackson) plays," he said. "He was a matchup nightmare for us."

Marvin Kinsey, who rushed for 85 yards and two TDs for Colorado State, scored his first touchdown five seconds before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Rams took a step forward toward achieving bowl eligibility, but they have little room for error, particularly with improving Wyoming and No. 14 Boise State looming as the season's final two games.

The Lobos' slide takes them to the bottom of the conference's Mountain Division and now they hit the difficult portion of the schedule as all six upcoming opponents are above .500.

QUOTABLE

"I thought he was hot early," Rams coach Mike Bobo said of O'Brien. "He definitely has the arm talent. He just has to get more comfortable in the pocket. He's got a little bit of Brett Favre in him in that he's going to run around and sling the ball. It drives you crazy as a coach. Real crazy. But at the same time his play-making ability. I think he can be a difference, but he just has to be careful sometimes."

UP NEXT

Colorado State next pays at Fresno State on Oct. 26.

New Mexico is at Wyoming on Oct. 19.