Elon uses big second half to stun Delaware 42-7

Elon scored three touchdowns in a 6:29 span of the third quarter, capped by Greg Liggs Jr.'s 42-yard interception-return score, and Elon stunned Delaware 42-7 on Saturday.

Elon (3-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) had the only score of the first half — Joey Baugman's 11-yard TD run at the 2:35 mark of the first quarter — and led the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3, 1-1), ranked 15th in the FCS Coaches poll, 7-0 at intermission.

The Phoenix needed just two plays on their second possession of the third quarter to score, taking a 14-0 lead when Davis Cheek connected with Matt Foster for a 47-yard scoring strike. On its next possession, Elon went 61 yards in 10 plays with Bryson Daughtry running it in from 3 yards out for a 21-0 lead. Liggs' pick-6 gave the Phoenix a 28-0 lead after three quarters.

De'Sean McNair had TD runs of 9 yards and 1 yard in the fourth quarter for Elon. Delaware didn't score until Pat Kehoe found Bryce De Maille for a 38-yard scoring strike with 8:54 remaining in the game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cheek completed 22 of 25 passes for 259 yards without an interception for Elon.

Kehoe was 14-of-24 passing for 175 yards with an interception for Delaware.