Game-ending FG lifts N. Illinois to a 39-36 win over Ohio

John Richardson booted a field goal as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 39-36 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

The teams scored two touchdowns apiece in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to arrive at a 36-all tie with 3:38 remaining. Ross Bowers led the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) on a 56-yard drive and Richardson capped it with his 37-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Richardson also kicked a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Bowers had 338 yards and a score passing for the Huskies. Tre Harbison ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Huskies' Corey Lersch blocked the first punt of the game, following a three-and-out by Ohio, and Adam Buirge returned it for a Northern Illinois touchdown. Ohio answered with three first-half touchdowns to lead 21-10 at intermission.

Harbinson's two touchdown runs in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 22-21 lead going into the wild fourth.

Nathan Rourke threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (2-4, 1-1).