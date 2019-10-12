Storey’s 2 TD runs help Western Kentucky beat Army 17-8

Ty Storey had two quarterback sneaks for touchdowns and Western Kentucky controlled Army for a 17-8 victory on Saturday night.

The Black Knights (3-3) were close to being shut out until Kelvin Hopkins Jr.'s 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hancock with 1:41 left. The Hilltoppers (4-2) recovered the onside kick and improved to 3-0 all-time against Army.

Western Kentucky held Army to a season-low 137 yards rushing and held the Black Knights to 3 of 11 on third-down attempts. Until the Black Knights' late touchdown, the Hilltoppers hadn't allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters.

Storey completed 21 of 30 passes for 140 yards and finished with 62 yards rushing. Gaej Walker added 132 rushing yards for Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers found the end zone on their opening drive on a keeper by Storey and freshman kicker Cory Munson made a 22-yard field goal to extend Western Kentucky's lead to 10-0 midway through the third quarter.

Army's best drive featured its first completion on a 31-yard connection from Hopkins to Artice Hobbs, but three plays inside the WKU 10 and a missed field goal from David Cooper kept the Black Knights scoreless until the late touchdown.

DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY

Western Kentucky's defense has been the key factor in three straight wins. Army was held to 0-for-6 on third down in the first half to set the tone for the rest of the night.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky has won four of its last five to eclipse its win total from 2018. Army has lost two straight.

UP NEXT

Army stays down south with a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State next Saturday.

Western Kentucky returns to Conference USA play to host Charlotte.