UC Davis stops Cal Poly’s rally, wins 48-24

Nick Eaton intercepted a pitch and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown to help UC Davis end Cal Poly's rally and pull away for a 48-24 win on Saturday night.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) scored 24 points in the first quarter and extended their lead to 34-0 before the Mustangs (2-4, 1-2) rallied with 24 straight points.

Jalen Hamler's 69-yard TD pass to Quentin Harrison cut the deficit to 34-24 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. UC Davis went four-and-out on its next possession, setting up Cal Poly at the Aggies 33. The Mustangs covered 17 yards in two plays, but on a second-and-11, Eaton snatched Hamler's pitch and took it the other way to make it 41-24 with 11:23 left. UC Davis forced a punt and then went 83 yards on nine plays to cap the scoring.

Jake Maier passed for 378 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Aggies. Ulonzo Gilliam ran 22 times for 152 yards and a TD and Khris Vaughn caught eight passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Hamler passed for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mustangs. J.J. Koski had eight catches for 163 yards and a TD.