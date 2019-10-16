Dallas takes on Columbus, seeks to break 3-game slide

Dallas Stars (1-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its three-game slide when the Stars take on Columbus.

Columbus finished 47-31-4 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-17-2 at home. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .904 save percentage while giving up 2.7 goals on 29.4 shots per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 45 power play goals with a 21.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.