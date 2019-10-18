WR Deebo Samuel, DT D.J. Jones out for 49ers at Redskins

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is tackled by Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. At left is 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. AP Photo

The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers will be without injured receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive tackle D.J. Jones on Sunday at the Washington Redskins.

Samuel has a groin injury and Jones a hamstring injury. Running back Raheem Mostert is questionable with a knee injury.

Starting offensive tackles Joe Staley (leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) had already been ruled out. San Francisco is looking for its first 6-0 start since 1990.

Washington ruled out third down back Chris Thompson (toe), tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring). Top cornerback Josh Norman is questionable with hand and thigh injuries.