Washington Capitals visit the Calgary Flames

Washington Capitals (6-2-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-4-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Washington Capitals.

Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Washington went 48-26-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 24-15-2 on the road. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.