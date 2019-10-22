New York takes on Arizona, looks to stop 4-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (4-2-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its four-game skid when the Rangers play Arizona.

New York went 32-36-14 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 18-14-9 at home. The Rangers scored 221 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Arizona finished 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Coyotes compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.