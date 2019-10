Parma's Jurai Kucka, third from right on the ground, celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Parma and Genoa at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Serena Campanini

Genoa has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli and is preparing to hire former Italy international Thiago Motta as a replacement.

Genoa announced Andreazzoli's firing on Tuesday, two days after a 5-1 rout by Parma.

Genoa is one point above city rival and last-place Sampdoria.

Motta, who also played for Barcelona, Genoa, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, previously coached PSG's Under-19 squad.