Kennedy, King help Georgia Southern roll over NMSU 41-7

Wesley Kennedy III and J.D. King ran for 143 yards apiece — each with two touchdowns — as Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 41-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday to keep the Aggies winless on the year.

Georgia Southern (4-3), rolling past in the Aggies in a nonconference game, has won three straight.

Kennedy scored on runs of 71 and 47 yards in the first half as the Eagles (4-3) sprinted to a 28-7 halftime advantage. Kennedy had five carries for 139 yards in that half as Georgia Southern racked up 259 rushing yards while limiting the Aggies to 104 total yards. The Eagles finished with 404 yards rushing.

Kennedy added another score on a 67-yard punt return to give the Eagles a 34-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

King scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards, also in the initial half.

Jason Huntley led the Aggies (0-8), rushing for 129 yards and a score.