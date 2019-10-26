Wynn rushes for 2 TDs, Furman rolls past W. Carolina 28-7

Devin Wynn rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, as Furman racked up 296 yards on the ground defeating Western Carolina 28-7 on Saturday and reclaiming a share of first place in the Southern Conference.

The Paladins (5-3, 4-1), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coach's Poll, rebounded from a loss to The Citadel to match Wofford atop the SoCon standings. The two teams meet at Wofford Nov. 16.

Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5) jumped to a 7-3 lead when Tyrie Adams capped a grinding, 16-play drive with a dash from the 7-yard line late in the opening quarter.

Furman struck back on its next possession with Darren Grainger moving the Paladins 72 yards in seven plays. Wynn's score from 2-yards out reclaimed the lead. Grayson Atkins added a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the half and Furman took a 13-7 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Grainger connected with Thomas Gordon on a 36-yard scoring pass and Wynn added his second TD of the game, a run from the 3.

Furman rolled up 392 yards of offense to 264 for the Catamounts, who were held to 77 yards on the ground.