Ellington, Barnett lead Georgia State past Troy 52-33

Dan Ellington threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Georgia State beat Troy 52-33 on Saturday night.

Ellington had 189 yards passing for the Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), who are on a four-game win streak. Tra Barnett ran for a career-high 242 yards and had two touchdowns. Seth Paige added 109 yards rushing and a score.

Ellington capped the first drive of the game with a 19-yard scramble into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Troy evened it up early in the second quarter and Ellington replied for the Panthers with a 40-yard scoring throw to Aubry Payne. The next Georgia State drive ended quickly when Paige broke for a 65-yard touchdown run on first down, extending the Panthers' lead to 21-7 with 8:14 left in the first half. They were up 28-14 at halftime.

Georgia State made it 35-14 late in the third on Ellington's second TD run, but Troy scored three touchdowns in the fourth to close to 45-33 with 2:47 remaining.

Kaleb Barker threw for 421 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans (3-4, 1-2).