Tiger Woods 3-strokes ahead at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods of the United States walks near his fans on the 4th hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. AP Photo

Tiger Woods held a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes of the fourth round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday.

Woods, who has led from the opening round of the PGA Tour's first tournament in Japan, carded three birdies against a lone bogey when the fourth round was suspended due to darkness.

Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour. If he can hold onto his lead through the remaining seven holes on Monday, he will reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.

Matsuyama made things interesting when he finished with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. Before that he was five strokes back which would have put him in a difficult position on Monday.

Matsuyama started the fourth round at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course three strokes back of Woods after completion of the third round earlier Sunday when Woods shot 4-under 66. In the fourth round, the Japanese star faltered with two bogeys on the front nine but made up for it with his two birdies on his final two holes.

Woods got off to a strong start to the fourth round with a birdie on the first hole.

His only trouble of the day came when his tee shot on the par-4 No. 4 went into the rough. His second shot was a routine chip shot from the side of the green which was short, barely reaching the green. He then two-putted for his only bogey of the fourth round.

Woods came right back with a birdie on the next hole and added another on the sixth.

Because torrential rain washed out play on Friday, the second round was moved to Saturday. To make up for the lost day, the players started the fourth round immediately after finishing the third to get in as many holes as possible.

Gary Woodland was tied in third place at 12-under with Sungjae Im, while Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field, was fifth at 11-under with just two holes to play.

Woods last played in an official tournament in Japan in 2006 at the Dunlop Phoenix, where he lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington. He won the Dunlop Phoenix the two previous years.