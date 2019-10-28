Los Angeles FC and Seattle face off in Western Conference finals

Seattle Sounders FC (16-10-8, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (21-4-9, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles FC is 15-4-4 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC is 6-1-2 when it scores two goals.

The Sounders are 11-7-6 in conference matchups. Seattle is seventh in the MLS with 58 goals led by Raul Ruidiaz with 11.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has 34 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with seven assists. Jordan Morris has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.3 assists, seven shots on goal and 7.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Seattle: 7-2-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Adama Diomande.

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo, Will Bruin (injured), Xavier Arreaga.