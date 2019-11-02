Real Madrid held by Real Betis to 0-0 at Bernabeu

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, on the ground, reacts after failing to score during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Real Madrid was held at home by Real Betis to 0-0 on Saturday, dropping points for the fifth time in 11 Spanish league games.

Madrid missed the chance to move ahead of Barcelona and take the league lead. Madrid remained in second place, level on points with Barcelona after the leader lost at Levante 3-1. Madrid and Barcelona have a game still to play against one another on Dec. 18.

Betis had won its visits to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during the previous two seasons, 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 last season.

Eden Hazard, who has scored once since joining Madrid on a club-record transfer from Chelsea, had a goal waived off after a video review for offsides early on.

Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles saved shots by Serio Ramos in the first half and from Vinicius Jr. and Daniel Carvajal in stoppage time.

Nabil Fekir went closest for Betis when he volleyed just past the post in the 21st.

Betis is in 14th place.

Madrid hosts Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.