Elijah Mitchell leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas State

Elijah Mitchell ran 13 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 31-3 on Saturday.

Raymond Calais added 21 carries for 83 yards for the Ragin' Cajuns (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Mitchell opened the scoring with a 39-yard carry with 6:28 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) scored their only points on Joshua Rowland's 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Stevie Artigue answered with a 46-yarder for Louisiana-Lafayette as time expired in the first half.

Chris Smith scored on a 24-yard run in between the two touchdown passes Levi Lewis threw to Nick Ralston and Calais in the third quarter. Lewis finished 13 of 21 for 183 yards and ran seven times for 40 yards.

Tyler Vitt was 24 of 34 for 206 yards and two interceptions for Texas State.