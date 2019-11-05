Ohio St, LSU, Alabama, Penn St are top 4 in 1st CFP rankings

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries for a touchdown in front of Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee's first rankings of the season.

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee's initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff's five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

Utah was eighth and Oklahoma, the highest ranked team from the Big 12, was ninth. Florida gave the Southeastern Conference four of the top 10 teams.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast