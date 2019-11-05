San Jose faces Chicago, aims to break home slide

Chicago Blackhawks (4-6-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Chicago looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Sharks are 2-6-0 in conference games. San Jose serves 13.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Blackhawks are 0-1-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has given up nine power-play goals, killing 79.1% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, San Jose won 5-4. Patrick Marleau scored two goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 11 assists and has collected 14 points this season. Tomas Hertl has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with four goals and has recorded 12 points. Alex DeBrincat has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Dylan Gambrell: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.