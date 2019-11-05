Vancouver hosts St. Louis after Pettersson’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (9-3-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-3-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the St. Louis Blues after Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Canucks are 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is third in the NHL recording 10.1 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.4 assists.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Blues are 5-0-1 in conference matchups. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Vancouver won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 assists and has recorded 20 points this season. Alexander Edler has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

David Perron leads the Blues with a plus-4 in 15 games played this season. Brayden Schenn has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (lower-body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.