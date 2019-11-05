Mutts lifts Delaware past Bridgewater (Va.) 97-51

Justyn Mutts had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Delaware easily defeated Division III Bridgewater (Va.) 97-51 on Tuesday night.

Mutts was 9 of 12 from the field in his Delaware debut after transferring from High Point.

Ryan Allen made six 3-pointers and added 21 points for the Blue Hens. Collin Goss had 13 points and Aleks Novakovich added 11. Kevin Anderson had nine of Delaware's 25 assists.

Delaware led 55-26 at halftime.

T.J. Turner had 10 points for the Eagles. Chandler Murray added 10 points. Jalil Langston had 10 rebounds.

Delaware matches up against Oakland on Friday.

