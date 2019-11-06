Washington lifts San Jose St. over Hofstra 79-71

Rich Washington scored 23 points and Craig LeCesne had a double-double as San Jose State topped Hofstra 79-71 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

LeCesne had 19 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State, which won only four games last season. Seneca Knight added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brae Ivey had 10 points for the Spartans.

After Hofstra led 61-53 with 7 minutes to go San Jose State closed with a 26-10 run, at one point making seven consecutive field goals in a 12-0 spurt.

Eli Pemberton had 23 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray added 13 points. Desure Buie had 13 points and seven assists.

San Jose State plays Portland at home on Sunday. Hofstra faces Monmouth at home on Saturday.

