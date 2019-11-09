Williams leads Austin Peay past UT Martin 38-24

Kentel Williams rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Peay breezed to a 38-24 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Austin Peay (7-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) caught fire in the second. Baniko Harley opened the scoring with a 7-yard TD run, capping a 10-play drive. The Governors stretched their lead to 14-0 when Kordell Jackson picked off a John Bachus III pass at their own 28-yard line. Two plays later Williams scored on a 67-yard run. Logan Birchfield's 23-yard field goal made it 17-0. Ryan Courtright's 50-yard field goal with 11 seconds left before halftime pulled UT Martin (6-4, 5-2) within 17-3.

Williams' 5-yard TD run at 6:59 in the third quarter put the Governors up 24-3. Williams had a 4-yard scoring run and Prince Momodu added a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Bachus threw three touchdown passes — covering 6, 27 and 16 yards — to Jaylon Moore in the second half for the Skyhawks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

JaVaughn Craig completed 17 of 27 passes for 255 yards with an interception for Austin Peay. DeAngelo Wilson had six catches for 126 yards.

Bachus was 20-of-41 passing for 286 yards with one pick for UT Martin. The Skyhawks had minus-25 yards rushing on 18 carries, while the Governors ran for 236 on 48 totes.

With the victory, Austin Peay remained tied with Southeast Missouri State atop the conference standings. UT Martin fell a half-game off the pace.