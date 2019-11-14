Panthers host the Jets after shootout victory

Winnipeg Jets (10-8-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-4-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Florida after the Panthers beat Boston 5-4 in a shootout.

The Panthers are 3-1-2 on their home ice. Florida is fifth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with nine.

The Jets are 5-3-0 in road games. Winnipeg averages only 2.2 per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with nine goals and has totaled 24 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has recorded 18 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with seven goals and has 17 points. Kyle Connor has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (lower body), Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Jets Injuries: Gabriel Bourque: out (lower body).