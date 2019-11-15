Spanish league loses court battle, won’t play match in US

The Spanish league says the match between Villarreal and Atlético Madrid in the United States next month has been called off because it lost a court battle against the Spanish soccer federation.

The league says a Madrid court has denied an injunction to force the federation to approve the staging of the match abroad. It had accused the federation of unfair competition.

The league says the case against the federation will continue despite Friday’s ruling. It hopes to be able to stage a regular-season game in the U.S. beginning in February, when the case is expected to be settled.

Last season, the league unsuccessfully tried to take a match between Girona and Barcelona to Florida, an attempt also hindered by the federation’s lack of approval.

The league has a 15-year partnership with the group Relevent to promote soccer and bring games to the United States.

