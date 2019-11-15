Van Vliet lifts William & Mary over Hampton 78-65

Andy Van Vliet had 22 points plus 12 rebounds as William & Mary beat Hampton 78-65 on Friday night. Bryce Barnes added 21 points for the Tribe.

Van Vliet hit 10 of 13 shots. He added three blocks. Barnes also had seven assists for the Tribe.

Nathan Knight had 15 points and 13 rebounds for William & Mary (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to start the season. Thornton Scott added 12 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 30 points and six assists for the Pirates (2-1). Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds. Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

William & Mary faces Oklahoma on the road on Monday. Hampton faces Regent at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25