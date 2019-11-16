Anticevich’s career night leads Cal past California Baptist

Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 23 points in the first half, and California went on a big run in the second half and beat California Baptist 82-62 on Friday night to remain unbeaten in coach Mark Fox’s debut season.

Matt Bradley added 16 points and Kareem South scored 10 to help the Golden Bears (3-0) to their best start since 2015-16.

California blew an early 12-point lead and trailed 42-40 early in the second half but began to pull away early in the second half. Anticevich, whose previous high was 11 points, sparked a 17-0 run with a 3-pointer and 16-foot jumper.

Anticevich, who also had nine rebounds, shot 9 of 11 and made all five 3-point attempts to match the California record shared by Amit Tamir and Eric Vierneisel. Anticevich had made multiple 3-pointers in a game only once in his previous two seasons in Berkeley.

Ferron Flavors Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for California Baptist (2-2).

BIG PICTURE

California Baptist: For the second straight game the Lancers put up a good fight early before fading in the second half. Just like against Texas three nights earlier, coach Rick Croy’s team stayed close but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Milan Acquaah, the preseason WAC player of the year, missed his first six shots and finished 3 of 16 for 10 points.

California: After two years of being a team with no apparent direction the Bears are playing with a purpose. They still need a lot of work on the defensive end, something that Fox has repeatedly pointed out, but the overall feel at Haas Pavilion is as optimistic as it’s been in some time.

UP NEXT

California Baptist: Hosts Central Arkansas on Nov. 22.

California: Hosts Prairie View A&M in another 2K Empire Classic game on Monday before playing No. 2 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

