Hightower leads Tulane over Northwestern St. 79-52

Teshaun Hightower registered 19 points as Tulane romped past Northwestern State 79-52 on Saturday.

K.J. Lawson had 14 points for Tulane (3-0). Nic Thomas added 12 points off the bench.

Jairus Roberson had 15 points for the Demons (1-3). Nikos Chougkaz added 10 points.

Tulane faces Mississippi St. on Thursday. Northwestern State matches up against Louisiana College at home on Tuesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25