Tua Tagovailoa injures hip in No. 4 Alabama’s rout

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. AP Photo

Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip being dragged down late in the first half on what was likely his final series of the day and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday.

Tagovailoa was injured after a scramble when he was tackled from behind by Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis. The star quarterback needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter.

The junior had been nursing an ankle injury that needed surgery four weeks ago and caused him to miss a game and a half. Alabama coach Nick Saban said the injury Saturday was unrelated to the ankle. Saban called it a "freak injury." Saban told ESPN at halftime the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was already up 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.

Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes against Mississippi State, giving him 31 TD passes on the season. He was replaced in the second half by Mac Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.

The Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) were coming off a 46-41 loss to LSU that nudged it out of College Football Playoff position to fifth in the latest selection committee rankings. Now the Crimson Tide is facing the possibility of trying to impress the committee without Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up from last season and a potential top-10 selection in the NFL draft.

Tommy Stevens passed for 82 yards and ran for 96 for Mississippi State (4-6, 2-5).

NO. 9 PENN STATE 34, NO. 24 INDIANA 27

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns Saturday, leading Penn State past Indiana.

Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) is at No. 2 Ohio State next week with the top spot in the Big Ten East on the line.

Clifford also completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards. Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score. With Penn State ahead by a field goal with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate 9:01 and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.

Tight end Nick Bowers caught a 12-yard touchdown pass for the Nittany Lions

Peyton Ramsey completed 31 of 41 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more for the Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3).

NO. 11 FLORIDA 23, MISSOURI 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half for Florida.

Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), which held Missouri to 204 total yards. Linebacker Jon Greenard had two sacks and five tackles for loss.

The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games and haven’t scored a touchdown in the last two.

NO., 14 MICHIGAN 44, MICHIGAN STATE 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns and Michigan handed Michigan State its fifth straight loss.

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.

Michigan State got off to a solid start, leading 7-0 after the first quarter on Brian Lewerke’s 1-yard pass to Max Rosenthal.

The offensively challenged Spartans did little with the ball and simply couldn’t stop Michigan in the air.

Patterson completed 24 of 33 passes. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter; an 18-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a score in the third; a 22-yard TD pass to Nico Collins in the fourth and a 39-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson with 2:33 left.

Ronnie Bell had nine catches for a career-high 150 yards for the Wolverines.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 37, NEBRASKA 21

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Cruickshank returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score and Wisconsin beat Nebraska.

Taylor became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since at least 2000 to run for 200 yards three times against the same team, according to Sportradar. He had 221 against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017. The junior had his 11th 200-yard game, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player.

The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) quickly erased a 14-10 deficit in the second quarter. Jack Coan threw over the middle to A.J. Taylor, who spun away from two defenders and ran the rest of the way untouched for a 55-yard touchdown. Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn intercepted a tipped ball on the first play of Nebraska’s next series, and Taylor ran in from the 1 to finish a short drive that put the Badgers ahead 24-14.

The Huskers (4-6, 2-5) have lost four straight and five of their last six. They’ve dropped 10 in a row against Top 25 opponents.

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 52, NO. 21 NAVY 20

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and No. 16 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option.

The 17th straight home victory for Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish did not sell out Notre Dame Stadium. It was the first time since 1973 Thanksgiving Day against Air Force, a string of 273 sold-out games. A crowd of 74,080, 3,542 below capacity, saw Notre Dame win for the 79th time in the 93-game series that has been played continuously since 1927.

Ian Book completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns before exiting midway through the third quarter and the Irish (8-2, No. 16 CFP) up 45-3.

Claypool caught seven passes for 117 yards with scoring receptions of 7, 47 and 3 yards from Book to give the Irish a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Book threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Braden Lenzy later in the quarter as Notre Dame took a 38-3 halftime lead and then hit Claypool with a 20-yard scoring pass on their final play of the game together. Claypool’s TD matched Maurice Stovall, who caught four TD passes against BYU in 2005.

The Midshipmen (7-2, No. 23 CFP) had won five in a row.

NO. 25 OKLAHOMA STATE 31, KANSAS 12

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 42 yards for Oklahoma State.

Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP). Oklahoma State gained 481 total yards, including 243 rushing.

Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State’s defense with two interceptions.

Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).