Florida A&M wins 9th straight, toppling Howard 39-7

Florida A&M scored the first 39 points to defeat Howard 39-7 on Saturday night, winning its ninth-straight game.

The Rattlers (9-1, 6-0), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, are the only unbeaten team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference but are ineligible for the conference championship because of NCAA violations.

The game started slowly for Florida A&M, which led 3-0 on a Yahia Aly 46-yard field goal, but the Rattlers struck twice more in 39 seconds in the second quarter. Azende Rey capped a five-play drive with a run from the 2. Seconds later Markquese Bell intercepted Howard’s Ramar Williams and Florida A&M scored three plays later when Ryan Stanley found Xavier Smith with an 18-yard TD strike.

Smith caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Rey had one rushing touchdown and one receiving. Stanley went 15 of 28 passing for 172 yards.

Williams passed for 154 yards and guided the Bison on a 17-play drive capped by Josiah Crute’s plunge from the 4 to avoid the shutout. Howard (1-10, 1-6) has lost seven straight.