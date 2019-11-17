Vital makes key steal, UConn upsets No. 15 Florida 62-59

Connecticut's Tyler Polley, second from right, is congratulated by teammates Christian Vital, right, Temi Aiyegbusi, left, and James Bouknight during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. AP Photo

Christian Vital scored 15 points and made a key late steal and UConn upset No. 15 Florida 62-59 on Sunday.

Tyler Polley also scored 15 points, and Josh Carlton added 13 for the Huskies (2-1).

A layup by Florida’s Keyontae Johnson with just over a minute to go cut the lead to 60-59, but those would be the last points the Gators scored. Vital hit two free throws with 17 seconds left and Florida had a chance to tie. But Alterique Gilbert tipped the ball out of Johnson’s hands and Vital grabbed it and dribbled away.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida (2-2).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 87, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points and Louisville routed North Carolina Central.

The Cardinals (4-0) once again had the hot hand on offense. They entered the game ninth in the country in shooting at 54.1%, and they shot 66.7% against the Eagles. It marked the fifth time in the past decade Louisville shot better than 60 percent from the floor, and was its best shooting effort since making 65.2% in an 80-68 victory at Pittsburgh on Jan. 25, 2015.

Nwora needed only 21 minutes to do his damage as coach Chris Mack had a chance to play 11 players in the blowout. Steven Enoch made 7-of-9 shots to add 15 points. Dwayne Sutton scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Darius Perry was perfect on four shots for 10 points and seven assists.

Randy Miller Jr. led the Eagles (1-3) with 15 points

NO. 12 SETON HALL 83, SAINT LOUIS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 26 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 in Seton Hall’s victory over Saint Louis.

Quincy McKnight added 12 points to help the Pirates (3-1) rebound from a 76-73 loss to No.3 Michigan State on Thursday night.

Hasahn Frnech led Saint Louis with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Seton Hall scored the first 10 points and led 18-3 after 7:09. The Pirates made seven straight shots during the early blitz. Saint Louis got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

NO. 19 ARIZONA 83, NEW MEXICO STATE 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Zeke Nnaji did not miss a shot for the second straight game while scoring 19 points, Jemarl Baker added 16 points and Arizona rolled over depleted New Mexico State.

Arizona (4-0) took advantage of the short-handed Aggies (2-2) from the start, scoring the first 10 points and using another big run to lead by 22 at halftime. The Wildcats were at their free-flowing offensive best, shooting 53%.

Nnaji made all seven of his shots after going 8 for 8 against San Jose State and is 32 for 38 in four games this season. The 6-foot-11 freshman has made 17 straight shots, dating to the second half a week ago against Illinois.

Jabari Rice had 14 points to lead New Mexico State. The Aggies shot 33%.