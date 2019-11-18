Arizona hosts Los Angeles following shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (8-11-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-7-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Arizona after the Coyotes shut out Calgary 3-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Arizona after recording 37 saves.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1-1 against division opponents. Arizona has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 15.2% of chances.

The Kings are 7-7-0 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with nine goals and has totaled 12 points. Clayton Keller has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has 22 points. Alex Iafallo has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.