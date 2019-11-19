Yedlin, Lovitz, Roldan, Sargent start for US vs Cuba

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for Tuesday night's CONCACAF Nations League match against Cuba at George Town, Cayman Islands, inserting defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Daniel Lovitz into the lineup along with midfielder Christian Roldan and forward Josh Sargent.

They replaced defenders Sergiño Dest and John Brooks, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and striker Gyasi Zardes.

Brad Guzan was in goal and Yedlin took over at right back from Dest, who made his U.S. competitive debut in Friday's 4-1 win over Canada at Orlando, Florida. Aaron Long was paired in central defense with Ream, who had been at left back against Canada. Ream captained the U.S. for the sixth time.

Lovitz started at left back.

Jackson Yuiell and Weston McKennie were in defensive midfield, with Roldan in the center of a more advanced midfield, flanked by Paul Arriola on the right and Jordan Morris on the left.

The U.S. beat Cuba 7-0 at home in October and with another win would advance to the final of the first Nations League. The game was played on the 30th anniversary of the 1-0 victory at Trinidad and Tobago that ended a 40-year World Cup drought for the U.S.