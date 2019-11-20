Vanderbilt heats up in second half to beat Austin Peay 90-72

Aaron Nesmith scored 26 points and freshman point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. added a career-high 21 to give Vanderbilt a 90-72 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night.

Nesmith, the top scorer in the Southeast Conference and league-leader in 3-pointers, hit four from beyond the arc and Pippen had three. Saben Lee scored 19 and led Vanderbilt (3-1) with a career-high nine assists.

Pippen and Nesmith hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Commodores a 46-42 lead early in the second half.

Austin Peay (1-3) suffered its third consecutive loss, all coming on the road.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jordyn Adams led the Governors with a career-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Reginald Gee added 14 points and Terry Taylor had 13.

Vanderbilt closed the first half with a 6-0 spurt to take a 38-37 lead. Lee’s second-chance layup with two seconds left capped the run as the Governors went the final 3:08 without a basket.

The Governors’ last win against an SEC team was in 2012 against Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay: The Governors fell to 1-17 in the series against the Commodores. ... They were outscored in the paint 44-12.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores rebounded from Thursday’s overtime loss at Richmond with a second-half rally against Austin Peay. ... It was the first of three games in six days for the Commodores.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina State (2-2), which shot 64.9 % from the floor in its last game, in the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25