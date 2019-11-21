Cincy, Illinois St. meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Illinois State (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (2-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State is ready to square off against Cincinnati in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Cincinnati won against Alabama A&M 85-53 last week, while Illinois State fell 67-65 to Central Florida on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati's Tre Scott, Jaevin Cumberland and Chris McNeal have collectively scored 36 percent of all Bearcats points this season.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Cincinnati defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.4 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Illinois State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.2 percent through three games (ranking the Redbirds 282nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25