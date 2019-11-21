Lipscomb hopes to end skid vs Navy

Lipscomb (1-4) vs. Navy (2-2)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Navy. Lipscomb is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Navy lost 55-48 on the road to Liberty on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 13.3 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bisons. Andrew Fleming is also a key contributor, producing 11.2 points and five rebounds per game. The Midshipmen have been led by Greg Summers, who is averaging 10.5 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE AHSAN: In four appearances this season, Lipscomb's Asadullah has shot 46.8 percent.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bisons. Navy has an assist on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three games while Lipscomb has assists on 22 of 64 field goals (34.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Midshipmen have averaged 20.8 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25