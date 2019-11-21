Merrimack takes on Lesley University

Lesley University vs. Merrimack (3-3)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors will be taking on the Lynx of Division III Lesley University. Merrimack lost 93-56 at Providence in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Juvaris Hayes has averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists this year for Merrimack. Complementing Hayes is Jordan Minor, who is averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Juvaris Hayes has had his hand in 42 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Juvaris Hayes has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

