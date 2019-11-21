Southeast Mo. squares off against Missouri S&T

Missouri S&T vs. Southeast Missouri (1-2)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri Redhawks are set to battle the Miners of Division II Missouri S&T. Southeast Missouri lost 74-69 loss at home to The Citadel in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Quatarrius Wilson has averaged 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds this year for Southeast Missouri. Complementing Wilson is DQ Nicholas, who is averaging 12.3 points per game.QUALITY QUATARRIUS: In three appearances this season, Southeast Missouri's Quatarrius Wilson has shot 40.9 percent.

A YEAR AGO: Southeast Missouri earned a 3-point win over Missouri S&T when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redhawks scored 67.5 points per contest across those 11 contests.

