HBU visits Michigan

Houston Baptist (0-3) vs. Michigan (3-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits Michigan in an early season matchup. Houston Baptist fell short in a 103-74 game to Texas Tech on Nov. 11. Michigan is coming off a 70-50 home win against Elon on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Jon Teske has averaged 16.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks to lead the way for the Wolverines. Complementing Teske is Zavier Simpson, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Huskies have been led by Ian DuBose, who is averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. Simpson has 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has scored 76 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Houston Baptist offense has averaged 81.3 possessions per game, the eighth-most in Division I. Michigan has not been as uptempo as the Huskies and is averaging only 68.7 possessions per game (ranked 254th, nationally).

