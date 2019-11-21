ECU, Evansville meet in Bahamas

Evansville (3-1) vs. East Carolina (1-3)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville is taking on East Carolina in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. East Carolina lost 77-57 to Liberty on Saturday, while Evansville came up short in a 59-57 game against SMU on Monday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Evansville's DeAndre Williams, K.J. Riley and Sam Cunliffe have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Williams has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Purple Aces. East Carolina has an assist on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three games while Evansville has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has averaged 64 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates have given up 68.8 points per game over that span.

