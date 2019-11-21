Ewing wins again at MSG, Hoyas beat No. 22 Texas

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) and Middle Tennessee State guard Antonio Green (55) struggle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to an 82-66 victory over No. 22 Texas on Thursday night.

The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had "Let's go Hoyas!" chants echoing throughout the arena. With his retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hanging in the rafters, Ewing helped orchestrate another wild one at his favorite arena.

The Hoyas are trying to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2015 and an early win over a Top 25 team could give that resume a boost.

Matt Coleman made all six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Longhorns (4-1). Texas lost with former Longhorn and injured Nets center Kevin Durant watching courtside.

The Longhorns shot 37% from the floor and had 12 turnovers.

Jamorko Pickett scored 15 points and James Akinjo had 14 for the Hoyas.

NO. 17 VILLANOVA 98, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 69

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Villanova routed Middle Tennessee in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3s, Justin Moore had 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats (3-1) win their second straight following a loss at No. 10 Ohio State.

Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-2).

NO. 18 XAVIER 73, TOWSON 51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier past Towson in the Charleston Classic.

The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and first time since 2018 when they won the Big East Conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers will face the Buffalo-UConn winner in the eight-team tournament Friday night for a spot in the championship game.

Towson dropped to 2-3.

NO. 24 BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.

Lunden McDay scored 16 points for the Bobcats (3-2).