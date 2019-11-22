Sports
Terry scores 21, has 10 boards in Stanford’s win over Tribe
Freshman Tyrell Terry scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and Stanford opened its season with six straight victories for the first time in 11 years, beating William & Mary 81-50 Thursday night.
Oscar da Silva and Daejon Davis added 14 points apiece for the Cardinal (6-0), who are off to their best start since opening the 2008-09 season with 10 straight wins.
Andy Van Vliet, the reigning CAA Player of the Week, scored 11 points to lead the Tribe (4-2), who have lost two in a row since opening with four wins. Quinn Blair added 10 points.
Senior Nathan Knight, who scored 30 points in William & Mary’s loss to the Sooners, made 2 of 4 from the field and had five rebounds before fouling out. He was averaging a double-double through the first five games.
Terry was 8 of 11 from the field, including a 5 of 7 effort from 3-point range.
Stanford freshman Spencer Jones scored his first 2-point basket of the season with just over 12 minutes to play on a driving layup. His first 17 field goals were all from 3-point range.
Stanford outscored the Tribe 8-2 over the final two minutes of the first half to take a 39-25 lead.
William & Mary went scoreless for a span of 4:26 in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
William & Mary: The Tribe opened the season by matching a school record with three consecutive road victories. They started 4-0 for the first time in 27 years and Dane Fischer became the first coach to win his first four games at William & Mary since the 1943-44 season.
Stanford: Tyrell Terry became the first freshman since at least 1996 to reach double figures in scoring in each of his first five games. He’s brought a 14.0 scoring average into play Thursday, which includes a 16-of-17 effort from the foul line (.941). He also leads the team in assists (3.4).
UP NEXT
William & Mary: The Tribe returns home to play Morehead State on Tuesday.
Stanford: The Cardinal advances to the Hall of Fame Classic ‘Final Four’ in Kansas City and meets Oklahoma on Monday.
