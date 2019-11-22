The Citadel visits Marist

The Citadel (1-4) vs. Marist (1-2)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel and Marist look to bounce back from losses. The Citadel fell 85-57 at Illinois on Wednesday. Marist lost 58-41 to Fordham on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Marist's Michael Cubbage has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 10.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Kaelon Harris has averaged 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while Hayden Brown has put up 13 points.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

DID YOU KNOW: Marist has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MAAC teams. The Red Foxes have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25