Purdue overpowers Jacksonville State 81-49

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) drives to the basket defended by Jacksonville State forward Martin Roub during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind. AP Photo

Matt Haarms scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power Purdue to an 81-49 rout of Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

Jahaad Proctor scored in double figures for his fifth straight game with 14 points for the Boilermakers’ balanced attack. Evan Bourdreaux and Trevion Williams each scored nine points for Purdue (3-2).

De’Torrion Ware was high for the Gamecocks (1-3) with 13 points.

Purdue shot 55% while holding Jacksonville State to 27%

The Boilermakers scored the first 10 points of the second half to take a commanding 55-20 lead. The Boilermakers’ largest lead was 39 points with 2:07 remaining.

Purdue shot 69% in the opening half to take 45-20 halftime lead. Jacksonville State shot a paltry 25% in contrast.

Leading 25-13, the Boilermakers pulled away with a 15-0 spurt to take a 40-13 lead with 3:17 left

This was the first meeting between the two teams. The Boilermakers are now 23-0 against current teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville State: Gamecocks coach Ray Hunter was denied in his second attempt for his 500th career victory. Hunter’s record is 499-166 in 21st season as coach head coach and fourth with Gamecocks.

Purdue: The game was Purdue’s second victory in Emerald Coast Classic. The next three games should tell Purdue how much progress they have made with at least one and possibly two ranked opponents in the Emerald Coast Classic, followed by a home game with No. 7 Virginia on Dec. 4. The Cavaliers advanced to the Final Four, beating Purdue 80-75 in overtime in March.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State takes on Chicago State on Friday in the Emerald Classic in Niceville, Florida, before meeting either Alabama State or Chattanooga Saturday. The Boilermakers rolled over Chicago State 93-49 on Nov. 16.

Schedule heats up for Purdue, which will face No. 21 VCU on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida. Purdue will then take on either No. 20 Tennessee or Florida State on Saturday.