Houston faces Dallas, looks for 5th straight home win

Dallas Mavericks (10-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-5, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

Houston enters a matchup against Dallas after winning four home games in a row.

Houston finished 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets shot 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 4-12 in Southwest Division games and 9-32 on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (left shoulder), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (illness).