Stanford, OU meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Stanford (6-0)

Hall of Fame Classic , Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Stanford will go at it in a Hall of Fame Classic game. Stanford earned an 81-50 win over William & Mary in its most recent game, while Oklahoma won easily 91-64 against Maryland Eastern Shore in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The Sooners are led by Austin Reaves and Kristian Doolittle. Reaves is averaging 16.6 points and five rebounds while Doolittle is putting up 13.2 points and eight rebounds per game. The Cardinal have been anchored by Tyrell Terry and Oscar Da Silva, who have combined to score 31 points per contest.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. Stanford has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three games while Oklahoma has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 13.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25