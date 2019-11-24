Luka Doncic scores 41 points, Mavericks rout Rockets

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-high 31 and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 137-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Mavericks scored 45 points in the first quarter and were up 78-60 at halftime. Hardaway had 19 in the half, Doncic 17 and Kristaps Porzingis 15.

The Mavericks has won five straight, scoring at least 137 in the last three. Houston has lost three straight after winning eight in a row.

James Harden had 32 points for Houston but was just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers in a game where the Rockets made 10 of 44 3-point attempts.

NETS 103, KNICKS 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 points in another strong start in place of the injured Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn beat New York for its season-high third straight victory.

Irving continues to rest an injured right shoulder, and Dinwiddie is making sure they get by without him, scoring 20 or more points in a career-best five straight games after stepping into the starting lineup. He was 13 of 14 from the foul line, where the Nets had a whopping 27-9 advantage in makes.

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets. Marcus Morris scored 26 points for the Knicks.

KINGS 113, WIZARDS 106

WASHINGTON (AP) — Harrison Barnes matched his season high with 26 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Sacramento beat Washington.

Buddy Hield added 18 points, including a late 3-pointer that put Sacramento’s lead at multiple possessions for good, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Kings won for the seventh time in 10 games to improve to 7-8.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points, ending his string of 30 or more at a career-best five games.