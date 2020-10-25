McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years.

McGowan struggled to keep his emotions in check after the final round, after seeing playing partner Laurie Canter miss his own birdie putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff.

McGowan, whose only other European Tour victory came at the Madrid Masters in 2009, shot 1-under 71 to finish on 20 under overall.

Canter, another Englishman, was looking to clinch a wire-to-wire victory but shot even-par 72 — his worst score of the week. He was the only player in the top 20 to not break par on Sunday, and was tied for second place with Nicolas Colsaerts (68).