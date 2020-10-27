New York faces New England on 3-game draw streak

New England Revolution (7-5-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-8-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays New England after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Red Bulls are 7-8-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24 goals led by Daniel Royer with four.

The Revolution are 7-6-8 in conference games. New England ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Brian White has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Teal Bunbury has six goals and one assist for New England. Adam Buksa has three goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

New England: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured), Ben Mines (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).